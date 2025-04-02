Angel’s China House
Lunch Menu
Stir-fried Pork and Green Bean
Garlic, white onion, salt ,and black pepper$12.95
Stir-fried Pork Ribs
White onion, serrano peppers, red bell peppers, garlic, peppercorn, salt, and black pepper$14.95
Pork Mapo Tofu
Noodles or white rice, ground pork, in sichuan spicy sauce$13.50
Beef with Broccoli
Sliced beef with broccoli, lightly stir-fried in a tasty brown sauce$13.95
Beef Delight
Sliced beef with mixed vegetables in a tasty brown sauce$13.95
Basil Beef
Sliced beef with mushrooms and serrano peppers in a basil sauce$13.95
Pepper Steak
Quickly cooked steak toasted with bell peppers, onion, and tomatoes in brown sauce$13.95
Hunan Beef
Sliced beef with vegetables in black bean sauce$13.95
Serrano Beef
Sliced beef with serrano peppers, mushrooms, white onion, scallions, and red bell pepper in a black bean sauce$13.95
Orange Beef
Lightly breaded beef tossed with orange peel and red chili pods$13.95
MONGOLIAN BEEF$13.50
Sweet and Sour Chicken
Chicken stips fried and sautéed with carrots, white onion, and bell peppers in a sweet an sour sauce$12.95
Chicken Broccoli
Chicken sautéed with broccoli and carrot in a brown sauce$12.95
Chicken Delight
Chicken sautéed with mixed vegetables in a rich brown sauce$12.95
General Tso Chicken
Breaded chicken in a sweet spicy brown sauce$12.95
Basil Chicken
Sautéed chicken with mushrooms, serrano peppers, and red peppers in a rich basil sauce$12.95
Kung Pao Chicken
Sautéed chicken, celery, bell peppers, water chestnuts, and peanuts on top$12.95
Serrano Fried Chicken
Breaded chicken strips with serrano peppers, white onion in a black bean sauce ( stir-fried option)$12.95
Sesame Chicken
Crispy chicken in a sweet sauce, dry chili peppers with sesame seeds$12.95
Orange Chicken
Breaded chicken toasted with orange peel and dry chili peppers in a sweet sauce$12.95
Sweet and Sour Chicken (Copy)
Chicken stips fried and sautéed with carrots, white onion, and bell peppers in a sweet an sour sauce$12.95
Kung Pao Shrimp
Shrimp sautéed with water chestnuts, celery, bell peppers, dry chili pepper, and peanuts on top$15.50
Shrimp Delight
Shrimp sautéed with mixed vegetables in a rich brown sauce$15.50
Hunan Shrimp
Shrimp sautéed with mixed vegetables in a black bean sauce$15.50
Basil Shrimp
Shrimp sautéed with mushrooms, red peppers, and serrano peppers in a basil sauce$15.50
General Tso Shrimp
Breaded shrimp in a sweet spicy brown sauce$15.50
Shrimp Broccoli$15.50
coconut curry shrimp$16.00
sesame shrimp$15.50
Food Menu
Soups
Appetizers
2 Pieces Chicken Egg Roll$3.50
2 Pieces Vegetables Egg Rolls$3.00
6 Pieces Cheese Wonton$8.00
6 Pieces Chicken Wings$8.50
9 Pieces Gyoza Dumplings$7.75
Edamame$5.00
6 PIECES CHICKEN WINGS PEPPERCORN$9.50
SPRING ROLLS
LETTUCE, CARROT, CUCUMBER, MINT, CILANTRO, RICE NOODLES AND SHRIMP SERVED WITH HOISING SAUCE, SIRIRACHA SAUCE AND PEANUTS.$5.00
2 PIECES PORK EGG ROLLS$3.50
Vegetarian Dishes
Noodles or Rice
Combination Lo Mein
Shrimp, beef, and chicken stir-fried with mix veggies$13.95
Combination Fried Rice
Shrimp, pork, and chicken sautéed in fried rice with peas, carrots, onions, and bean sprouts in oriental spices$13.95
Shrimp Fried Rice$15.95
Shrimp Lo Mein$15.95
Beef Fried Rice$14.95
Beef Lo Mein$14.95
Chicken fried Rice$13.50
Chicken Lo Main$13.50
Pork fried rice$14.95
VEGETABLE FRIED RICE$13.50
VEGETABLE LO MAIN$13.50
PORK LO MAIN$14.95
Kids Meals
Sides
Desserts
NOODLE SOUP BOWLS
RED BRAISED BEEF NOODLE SOUP
12 HRS BEEF BROTH BONE CONBINED WITH 12 HRS BRAISED BEEF BROTH, SERVED WITH BEEF MEAT, BOK CHOY, POTATO, CILANTRO, ONIONS AND CARROTS.$14.50
HOT POT NOODLE SOUP
SPICY HOT POT SOUP, SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE PROTEIN, (BEEF, CHICKEN OR SHRIMP) BOK CHOY, CILANTRO, SNOW PEAS, ONION, CELERY, CARROTS AND BEANS SPROUTS.$13.00
BEEF NOODLE SOUP$14.50
Drinks
Boba Teas
Drinks Soda
