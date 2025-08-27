Angel’s China House
DINNER MENU
Soups
Appetizers
2 Pieces Chicken Egg Roll$3.50
2 Pieces Vegetables Egg Rolls$3.00
*6 Pieces Cheese Wonton$8.50
6 Pieces Chicken Wings$9.50
9 Pieces Gyoza Dumplings$7.75
Edamame$5.00
6 PIECES CHICKEN WINGS PEPPERCORN$10.00
SHRIMP SPRING ROLLS
LETTUCE, CARROT, CUCUMBER, MINT, CILANTRO, RICE NOODLES AND SHRIMP SERVED WITH HOISING SAUCE, SIRIRACHA SAUCE AND PEANUTS.$5.00
2 PIECES PORK EGG ROLLS$4.00
CHICKEN LETTUCE WRAPS$8.00
VEGETABLE LETTUCE WRAP$7.00
Combination Dishes
Shrimp and Chicken Hot Pepper Sauce
Celery, green bell pepper, red bell pepper, water chestnut in a brown sauce$14.95
Three Delights
Sliced beef, chicken, and shrimp sautéed with vegetables in a brown sauce$14.95
Moo Goo the Light
Shrimp chicken with fresh mushroom in a brown sauce$14.95
Sautéed Trio
Beef, chicken, and shrimp with mushroom and green onion in a spicy brown sauce$14.95
Chicken and Shrimp Cashews Nuts
Mushrooms, celery, and water chestnuts in a brown sauce$14.95
Beef and Pork Dishes
Stir-fried Pork and Green Bean
Garlic, white onion, salt ,and black pepper$14.95
Stir-fried Pork Ribs
White onion, serrano peppers, red bell peppers, garlic, peppercorn, salt, and black pepper$15.95
Pork Mapo Tofu
Noodles or white rice, ground pork, in sichuan spicy sauce$15.50
Beef with Broccoli
Sliced beef with broccoli, lightly stir-fried in a tasty brown sauce$15.95
Beef Delight
Sliced beef with mixed vegetables in a tasty brown sauce$15.95
Basil Beef
Sliced beef with mushrooms and serrano peppers in a basil sauce$15.95
Pepper Steak
Quickly cooked steak toasted with bell peppers, onion, and tomatoes in brown sauce$15.95
Hunan Beef
Sliced beef with vegetables in black bean sauce$15.95
Serrano Beef
Sliced beef with serrano peppers, mushrooms, white onion, scallions, and red bell pepper in a black bean sauce$15.95
Orange Beef
Lightly breaded beef tossed with orange peel and red chili pods$15.95
MONGOLIAN BEEF$15.50
KUNG PAO BEEF$15.95
GARLIC PORK$14.95
GARLIC BEEF$15.95
BEEF SZECHWAN$15.95
SWEET AND SOUR PORK$14.95
Seafood Dishes
Kung Pao Shrimp
Shrimp sautéed with water chestnuts, celery, bell peppers, dry chili pepper, and peanuts on top$16.50
Shrimp Delight
Shrimp sautéed with mixed vegetables in a rich brown sauce$16.50
Hunan Shrimp
Shrimp sautéed with mixed vegetables in a black bean sauce$16.50
Basil Shrimp
Shrimp sautéed with mushrooms, red peppers, and serrano peppers in a basil sauce$16.50
General Tso Shrimp
Breaded shrimp in a sweet spicy brown sauce$16.50
Shrimp Broccoli$16.50
COCONUT CURRY SHRIMP$16.50
sesame shrimp$16.50
sweet and sour shrimp$16.50
SHRIMP PEPPERCORN$16.50
GARLIC SHRIMP$16.50
RAINBOW SHRIMP$16.50
Chicken Dishes
Sweet and Sour Chicken
Chicken stips fried and sautéed with carrots, white onion, and bell peppers in a sweet an sour sauce$13.95
Chicken Broccoli
Chicken sautéed with broccoli and carrot in a brown sauce$13.95
Chicken Delight
Chicken sautéed with mixed vegetables in a rich brown sauce$13.95
General Tso Chicken
Breaded chicken in a sweet spicy brown sauce$13.95
Basil Chicken
Sautéed chicken with mushrooms, serrano peppers, and red peppers in a rich basil sauce$13.95
Kung Pao Chicken
Sautéed chicken, celery, bell peppers, water chestnuts, and peanuts on top$13.95
Serrano Fried Chicken
Breaded chicken strips with serrano peppers, white onion in a black bean sauce ( stir-fried option)$13.95
Sesame Chicken
Crispy chicken in a sweet sauce, dry chili peppers with sesame seeds$13.95
Orange Chicken
Breaded chicken toasted with orange peel and dry chili peppers in a sweet sauce$13.95
COCONUT CURRY CHICKEN$14.50
MOO GOO GAI PAN$13.50
GARLIC CHICKEN$13.95
CHICKEN PEPPERCON
white onion, green onion, red chili peppers, serrano pepper and pepper corn$14.50
CHICKEN CASHEWS$13.95
LEMON CHICKEN.$13.95
Vegetarian Dishes
Buddha's Feast
Sautéed mixed vegetables in a light brown sauce$13.50
String Bean Szechuan
Sautéed green bean, garlic, ginger, and green onions$12.95
Home Style Bean Curd
Fried tofu with mixed vegetables in a white sauce or brown sauce$13.50
BROCCOLI GARLIC SAUCE$13.50
SESAME TOFU$13.50
ORANGE TOFU$13.50
GENERAL TSO TOFU$13.50
Noodles or Rice
Combination Lo Mein
Shrimp, beef, and chicken stir-fried with mix veggies$15.50
Combination Fried Rice
Shrimp, pork, and chicken sautéed in fried rice with peas, carrots, onions, and bean sprouts in oriental spices$15.50
Shrimp Fried Rice$16.50
Shrimp Lo Mein$16.50
Beef Fried Rice$16.50
Beef Lo Mein$16.50
Chicken fried Rice$15.00
Chicken Lo Main$15.00
Pork fried rice$15.00
VEGETABLE FRIED RICE$15.00
VEGETABLE LO MAIN$15.00
PORK LO MAIN$15.00
PAD THAI$15.00