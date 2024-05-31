Angel’s China House
Food Menu
Soups
Appetizers
Combination Dishes
- Shrimp and Chicken Hot Pepper Sauce
Celery, green bell pepper, red bell pepper, water chestnut in a brown sauce$13.95
- Three Delights
Sliced beef, chicken, and shrimp sautéed with vegetables in a brown sauce$13.95
- Moo Goo the Light
Shrimp chicken with fresh mushroom in a brown sauce$13.95
- Sautéed Trio
Beef, chicken, and shrimp with mushroom and green onion in a spicy brown sauce$13.95
- Chicken and Shrimp Cashews Nuts
Mushrooms, celery, and water chestnuts in a brown sauce$13.95
Beef and Pork Dishes
- Stir-fried Pork and Green Bean
Garlic, white onion, salt ,and black pepper$12.95
- Stir-fried Baby Pork Ribs
White onion, serrano peppers, red bell peppers, garlic, peppercorn, salt, and black pepper$14.95
- Pork Mapo Tofu
Noodles or white rice, ground pork, in sichuan spicy sauce$13.50
- Beef with Broccoli
Sliced beef with broccoli, lightly stir-fried in a tasty brown sauce$13.95
- Beef Delight
Sliced beef with mixed vegetables in a tasty brown sauce$13.95
- Basil Beef
Sliced beef with mushrooms and serrano peppers in a basil sauce$13.95
- Pepper Steak
Quickly cooked steak toasted with bell peppers, onion, and tomatoes in brown sauce$13.95
- Hunan Beef
Sliced beef with vegetables in black bean sauce$13.95
- Serrano Beef
Sliced beef with serrano peppers, mushrooms, white onion, scallions, and red bell pepper in a black bean sauce$13.95
- Orange Beef
Lightly breaded beef tossed with orange peel and red chili pods$13.95
- MONGOLIAN BEEF$13.95
Seafood Dishes
- Kung Pao Shrimp
Shrimp sautéed with water chestnuts, celery, bell peppers, dry chili pepper, and peanuts on top$15.00
- Shrimp Delight
Shrimp sautéed with mixed vegetables in a rich brown sauce$15.00
- Hunan Shrimp
Shrimp sautéed with mixed vegetables in a black bean sauce$15.00
- Basil Shrimp
Shrimp sautéed with mushrooms, red peppers, and serrano peppers in a basil sauce$15.00
- General Tso Shrimp
Breaded shrimp in a sweet spicy brown sauce$15.00
- Shrimp Broccoli$15.50
Chicken Dishes
- Sweet and Sour Chicken
Chicken stips fried and sautéed with carrots, white onion, and bell peppers in a sweet an sour sauce$12.25
- Chicken Broccoli
Chicken sautéed with broccoli and carrot in a brown sauce$12.25
- Chicken Delight
Chicken sautéed with mixed vegetables in a rich brown sauce$12.25
- General Tso Chicken
Breaded chicken in a sweet spicy brown sauce$12.25
- Basil Chicken
Sautéed chicken with mushrooms, serrano peppers, and red peppers in a rich basil sauce$12.25
- Kung Pao Chicken
Sautéed chicken, celery, bell peppers, water chestnuts, and peanuts on top$12.25
- Serrano Fried Chicken
Breaded chicken strips with serrano peppers, white onion in a black bean sauce ( stir-fried option)$12.25
- Sesame Chicken
Crispy chicken in a sweet sauce, dry chili peppers with sesame seeds$12.25
- Orange Chicken
Breaded chicken toasted with orange peel and dry chili peppers in a sweet sauce$12.25
Vegetarian Dishes
Noodles or Rice
- Combination Lo Mein
Shrimp, beef, and chicken stir-fried with mix veggies$13.95
- Combination Fried Rice
Shrimp, pork, and chicken sautéed in fried rice with peas, carrots, onions, and bean sprouts in oriental spices$13.95
- Shrimp Fried Rice$15.95
- Shrimp Lo Mein$15.95
- Beef Fried Rice$14.95
- Beef Lo Mein$14.95
- Chicken fried Rice$13.50
- Chicken Lo Main$13.50
- Pork fried rice$14.95